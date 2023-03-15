Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Drops By 12.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCM opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

