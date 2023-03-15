Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63. Forafric Global has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

