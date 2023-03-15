Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Grows By 21.5%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Affimed Stock Performance

Affimed stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

About Affimed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

