Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Declines By 16.4%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AFAR stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Institutional Trading of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 901.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 645,794 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

