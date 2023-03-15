Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 17.7%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aethlon Medical

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEMD shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.