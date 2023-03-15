Janux Therapeutics’ (JANX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANXGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.73% from the stock’s current price.

JANX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

