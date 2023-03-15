Janux Therapeutics’ (JANX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.73% from the stock’s current price.
JANX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
