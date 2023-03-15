Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.
Shares of GENI opened at $4.33 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $951.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
