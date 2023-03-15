Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of GENI opened at $4.33 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $951.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.3% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.1% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 23.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,468,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 280,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 254.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

