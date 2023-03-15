Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) vs. CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) Financial Survey

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Genetron alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -127.72% -61.51% -48.14% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Genetron has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genetron and CannLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genetron currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 930.93%. Given Genetron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than CannLabs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetron and CannLabs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $547.47 million 0.16 -$77.87 million ($1.18) -0.82 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

About Genetron

(Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CannLabs

(Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.