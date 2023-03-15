Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $20.80

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Price Performance

Clarus Announces Dividend

Shares of CLAR opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

