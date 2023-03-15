Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.79 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

