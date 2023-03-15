Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,163,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.