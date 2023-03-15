Brokerages Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Price Target at $23.67

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

APi Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $22.04 on Friday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 275.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of APi Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of APi Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

