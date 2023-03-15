Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $99.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $151.82.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.