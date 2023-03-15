Financial Comparison: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveXLive Media and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $93.49 million 0.78 -$41.82 million ($0.59) -1.58 FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.26 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.85

Analyst Recommendations

LiveXLive Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FAT Brands. LiveXLive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LiveXLive Media and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33% FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56%

Risk and Volatility

LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveXLive Media beats FAT Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

