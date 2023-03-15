Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) PT at $60.44

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 119,272 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1,273.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

