Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) vs. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Financial Survey

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Ballard Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Ballard Power Systems 2 14 0 0 1.88

Ballard Power Systems has a consensus price target of $7.71, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Ballard Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems $104.50 million 15.28 -$114.23 million ($0.62) -8.63

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ballard Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% 1.21% Ballard Power Systems -182.86% -13.51% -12.47%

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

