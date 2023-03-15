Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) PT at C$12.80

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Up 3.0 %

ARE stock opened at C$12.84 on Friday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock has a market cap of C$790.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.28.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

About Aecon Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.44%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.