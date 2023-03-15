Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target at $20.11

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

FWRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

About First Watch Restaurant Group

FWRG opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.31 million, a PE ratio of 127.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

