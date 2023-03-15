Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Declines By 17.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ACM Research by 539.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 821,387 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

