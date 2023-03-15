Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,074 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ADNWW opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.

