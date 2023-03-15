American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,800,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 72,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.3 %

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,466.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

