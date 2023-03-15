American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,800,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 72,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,466.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.