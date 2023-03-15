Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Short Interest Update

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACIW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Acquisition Corp. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

