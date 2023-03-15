Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$161.97

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$161.97.

Several analysts have commented on CNR shares. Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 price target on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$158.76 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8250857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.862 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

