EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $169.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EGP opened at $164.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.90%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

