American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.24 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock worth $2,001,454. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 990,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 499,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

