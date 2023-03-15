Brokerages Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Target Price at $276.75

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETTYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

