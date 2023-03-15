abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $184.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLFPF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.38) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.75 on Friday. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

About abrdn

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.