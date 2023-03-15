REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. REV Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $719.47 million, a P/E ratio of 302.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.80.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 500.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in REV Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in REV Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in REV Group by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

