FY2023 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 912,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 115,650 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $99,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 9.6% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,335,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,880,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 71,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 37.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

