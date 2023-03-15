HC Wainwright Weighs in on Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FULC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $582,843.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,501,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,060,832.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,548,075 shares of company stock worth $34,193,339. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

