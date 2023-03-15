SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €100.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on SAP in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($127.96) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €110.06 ($118.34) on Monday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a fifty-two week high of €113.44 ($121.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of €107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.