Analysts Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $21.88

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.88.
CSWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
Capital Southwest Stock Up 2.3 %
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital Southwest Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 151.82%.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
