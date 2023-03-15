Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Methode Electronics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methode Electronics in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $42.05 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth about $2,006,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

