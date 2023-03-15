Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KSS opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

