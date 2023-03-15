Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $105.71

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.