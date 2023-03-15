Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $62,033,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

