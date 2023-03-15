Head to Head Contrast: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) versus BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -164.12% N/A -237.07% BigBear.ai -139.45% -383.61% -59.40%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $1.22 million 0.23 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A BigBear.ai $145.58 million 1.81 -$123.55 million ($1.74) -1.07

This table compares Global Arena and BigBear.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Arena has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigBear.ai.

Volatility and Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 4.12, indicating that its share price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Arena and BigBear.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A BigBear.ai 0 1 0 0 2.00

BigBear.ai has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.76%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats Global Arena on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the development of elections technology software and hardware. The firm, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, provides technology-enabled election services. The company was founded in February 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

