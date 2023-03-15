Head-To-Head Comparison: Eurocash (EUSHF) & Its Peers

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eurocash to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eurocash and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A 1.30 Eurocash Competitors $29.90 billion $704.98 million 146.99

Eurocash’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eurocash Competitors 1094 2646 2824 103 2.29

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eurocash and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Eurocash presently has a consensus target price of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 666.08%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Eurocash’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eurocash is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Eurocash Competitors 1.92% 15.58% 5.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eurocash peers beat Eurocash on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 179 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,569 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 417 Inmedio press salons; 9,149 abc network grocery stores; and 5,570 franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. is based in Komorniki, Poland.

