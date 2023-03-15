Comparing Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) & Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and Killam Apartment REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.12 -$163.52 million ($1.45) -4.81 Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Killam Apartment REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 2 6 1 2.89 Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Redwood Trust and Killam Apartment REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Redwood Trust currently has a consensus target price of $9.44, suggesting a potential upside of 35.31%. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.14%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -23.06% 2.59% 0.24% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Killam Apartment REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Lending segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Third-Party Investments segment consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

