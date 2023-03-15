Critical Contrast: PropertyGuru (PGRU) and Its Rivals

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is one of 152 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PropertyGuru to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru -109.32% -21.02% -17.83% PropertyGuru Competitors -127.22% -1,644.56% -18.72%

Volatility & Risk

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 PropertyGuru Competitors 508 3010 5038 73 2.54

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PropertyGuru and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PropertyGuru presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 62.58%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.77%. Given PropertyGuru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $98.62 million -$93.75 million -4.78 PropertyGuru Competitors $929.47 million -$45.09 million -8.24

PropertyGuru’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru. PropertyGuru is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

