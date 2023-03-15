Head to Head Contrast: Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) vs. Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF)

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) and Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Capital Group and Westpac Banking’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $4.06 7.34 Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A C$2.39 5.97

Westpac Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Home Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Home Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of C$1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Home Capital Group pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westpac Banking pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Capital Group and Westpac Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Westpac Banking 0 0 0 1 4.00

Home Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.96%. Given Home Capital Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Home Capital Group is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Summary

Home Capital Group beats Westpac Banking on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist and Group. The Consumer segment provides banking products, including mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and savings and deposit products. The Business segment serves the banking needs of SME and commercial customers, including agribusiness and provides banking and advisory services to high net worth individuals through private wealth. The Westpac Institutional Bank segment provides a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, institutional and government customers. The Westpac New Zealand segment provides banking, wealth and insurance products and services for consumer, business and institutional customers in New Zealand. The Specialist segment comprises the operations that Westpac ultimately plans to exit with agreements in place for the sale of Westpac Life Insurance and motor vehicle dealer finance and notated leasing businesses. The Group segment includes the results of unallocated support functions such as treasury, chief operating office and core sup

