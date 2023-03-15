Head to Head Review: WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) vs. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus target price of $96.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.24%. WisdomTree has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.35%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than WisdomTree.

97.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and WisdomTree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $4.09 billion 8.21 $380.00 million $3.74 21.39 WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.85 $50.68 million $0.27 21.30

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 9.30% 3.77% 0.36% WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11%

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats WisdomTree on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

