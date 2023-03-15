Brokers Issue Forecasts for OptiNose, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OptiNose to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

OPTN opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.27. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 29,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $52,505.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 29,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $52,505.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,777.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,924 shares of company stock worth $93,924. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $3,694,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $2,682,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

