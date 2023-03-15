Comparing Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bread Financial and Quhuo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bread Financial presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.75%. Given Bread Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Quhuo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

96.6% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Quhuo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bread Financial and Quhuo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.38 $223.00 million $4.46 7.39 Quhuo $4.05 billion 0.00 -$24.78 million N/A N/A

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo.

Volatility and Risk

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quhuo has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 5.13% 9.69% 0.99% Quhuo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bread Financial beats Quhuo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, the company engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

