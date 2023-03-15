Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €126.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €74.44 ($80.04) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.32 and a 200-day moving average of €52.37. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 1-year high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.