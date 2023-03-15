Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
Cellectis Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $110.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.04.
Institutional Trading of Cellectis
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.