LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

FRA LEG opened at €58.96 ($63.40) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($105.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €70.35 and its 200 day moving average is €66.43.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.