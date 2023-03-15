Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE TEO opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 567,253 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $520,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

