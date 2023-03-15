Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
NYSE TEO opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.