Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEOGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE TEO opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 567,253 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $520,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

