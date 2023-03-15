SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 0.9 %

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.