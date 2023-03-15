SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%.
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
