MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $235,576,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

